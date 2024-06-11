Medifast, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 34.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medifast by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.