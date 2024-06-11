H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Insider Simon Walker Acquires 9,965 Shares of Stock

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walker acquired 9,965 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($49,108.05).

Simon Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&T Group alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Simon Walker bought 5,035 shares of H&T Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £19,988.95 ($25,453.90).

H&T Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HAT stock opened at GBX 391 ($4.98) on Tuesday. H&T Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 502.07 ($6.39). The stock has a market cap of £169.58 million, a P/E ratio of 814.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAT

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.