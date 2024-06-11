Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Buys 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,265 ($41.58) per share, for a total transaction of £130.60 ($166.31).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,282 ($41.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,255.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,437.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXS. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.48) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.12) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.24) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.13) to GBX 3,520 ($44.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,078.33 ($77.40).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

