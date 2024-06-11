HC Wainwright Comments on Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

Shares of CVKD stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.