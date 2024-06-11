Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £116,721 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($135.12), for a total value of £116,721 ($148,632.37).

Alexander Hambro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.32), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,322.55).

Judges Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at £103.50 ($131.80) on Tuesday. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.96) and a twelve month high of £122.50 ($155.99). The stock has a market cap of £687.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of £103.25.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 68 ($0.87) dividend. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,597.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

