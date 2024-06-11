Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 3.3 %

HOOK stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

