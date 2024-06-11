Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Buys 7,978 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman bought 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 246 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,514.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301 ($3.83).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

