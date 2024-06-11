Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

