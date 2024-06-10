Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126,652 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $394,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Visa stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.18. 812,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $503.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.83. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

