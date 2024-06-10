Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 234.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.61. 130,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,004. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $353.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

