Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,870 shares of company stock valued at $177,970,848. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $242.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

