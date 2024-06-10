Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,129 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $330,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.27. 294,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.48. The company has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

