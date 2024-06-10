Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $67,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.55. 3,532,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

