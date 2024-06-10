Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.02. 148,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,913. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.54 and its 200 day moving average is $273.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

