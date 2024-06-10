Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $125,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.07. 1,218,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,712. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $574.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

