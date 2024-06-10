Sei Investments Co. Sells 50,991 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $299,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.97. The company had a trading volume of 823,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.