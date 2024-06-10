Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,733 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $53,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.82. 42,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,250. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

