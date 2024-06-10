Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $53,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $190.57. 1,197,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,260. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

