Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $66.45. Approximately 4,611,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,320,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $535.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

