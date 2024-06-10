Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $720,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,431,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

