Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Alfreton Capital LLP

Alfreton Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 26.9% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Alphabet by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.