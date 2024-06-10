Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,196 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $287,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

CRM stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $242.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,260. The firm has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.