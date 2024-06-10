Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Welltower worth $207,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Welltower Price Performance
WELL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $103.60. 211,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
