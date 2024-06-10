Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.73% of Invitation Homes worth $153,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.14. 245,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.