Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $171,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,577,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,736,203. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $563.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.