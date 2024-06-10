SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,042. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.00 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.