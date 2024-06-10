Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ETN traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.84. 365,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,493. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $185.55 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

