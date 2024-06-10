Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $957.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $860.33 and last traded at $856.79. Approximately 680,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,930,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $849.99.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $775.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

