ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.15. Approximately 282,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,839,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

