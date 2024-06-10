Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $63,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.08. 1,192,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,992. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $227.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

