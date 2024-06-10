PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.78. The company had a trading volume of 503,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $232.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

