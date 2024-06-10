PowerSchool’s (PWSC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

