South Street Advisors LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 288,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.