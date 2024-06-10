Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $351.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.