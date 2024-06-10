Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $174.15 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

