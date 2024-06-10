Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,018,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,610,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.16. 12,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

