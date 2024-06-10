Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. 741,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

