CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,187,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in CDW by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in CDW by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $222.77. 108,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

