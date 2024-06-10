Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

