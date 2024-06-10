Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,034.99. 356,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $939.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $872.85. The firm has a market cap of $408.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.