Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $907,916. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

