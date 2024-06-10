Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 501 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in MSCI by 803.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after buying an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after buying an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.48. 72,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,863. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.02.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

