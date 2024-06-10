Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trimble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Up 0.8 %

TRMB traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 231,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,396. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

