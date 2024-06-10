Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 634,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,905,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.2 %

ADP traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.34. 785,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,864. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

