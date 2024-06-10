Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ZBRA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.61. 26,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.71 and its 200-day moving average is $277.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

