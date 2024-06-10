The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE PNC traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $151.50. 630,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.