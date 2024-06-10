ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $693.56 and last traded at $697.15. Approximately 263,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,287,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.81.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The stock has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

