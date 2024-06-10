NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $145.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $121.98. Approximately 129,292,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 497,374,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,047,870 shares of company stock worth $110,690,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.87. The stock has a market cap of $296.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

