5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 39078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $47,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$544.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

