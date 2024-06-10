S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $218,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.10. 67,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,535. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.62.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

